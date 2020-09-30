Legacy systems, a primary challenge in adoption of hybrid cloud: IBM

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Legacy is one of the major changes that organisations face on their journey to hybrid cloud adoption as a part of their digital transformation, according to Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice-President, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software and Services, IBM India/South Asia.
“Legacy probably would be one of the pending challenges, which could be a dampener to an immediate adoption to a hybrid cloud,” Ramaswamy told BusinessLine.
Also read: Pandemic positives for the IT sector
“The primary challenge is how do you modernise services? Clients have been running on applications and standards which are pretty legacy. They were modern at that point in time. But when you start moving to the journey of the state of hybrid cloud, you first need to start looking at those workloads or applications, which would fall under the characteristics of being ‘cloudified’ if there was a word of that size,” he explained.
“To do that, you need to modernise the application. You need to make those applications even more open,” he added.
According to a recent survey conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), businesses in India are increasingly moving towards investing in hybrid multi-cloud platform strategies and capabilities “to drive business transformation and to unlock value.”
“Every organisation, when they transform, have to get on the journey of this hybrid cloud. That's inevitable. How fast you get there? That is the million-dollar question,” Ramaswamy said.
According to the survey, which was based on responses from 6,000 executives globally including 412 executives from India, 17 per cent of businesses’ IT spend is allocated to cloud. The respondents plan to increase the share of spend on hybrid from 42 per cent to 49 per cent by 2023.
Amid the cloud transformation, the majority of the cloud budgets are being allocated to hybrid cloud platforms.
Talking about making cloud accessible to small businesses as they jump on the cloud transformation bandwagon, the IBM executive said: “Irrespective of whether the organisations are looking at with a small-medium or large, there are offerings for every single section.”
He further suggested that small businesses start off with a SaaS (software as a service) model.
Also read: Small, medium businesses can contribute 30% of cloud market: Nasscom
“They will probably gradually gravitate towards entirely or partially on to a hybrid cloud kind of environment. So, for SMBs, SaaS would be a good starting point,” he said.
With the increased cloud adoption, the industry is also facing massive competition with multiple players entering the cloud space. However, according to Ramaswamy, the hybrid cloud space will be more about collaboration rather than competition.
“Hybrid cloud is a state. It’s not us versus them, or IBM. It is a state where clients are going to not have one single cloud vendor,” he said. “Every organisation is going to have about 10 cloud vendors by 2023,” he added, quoting the survey findings.
“Most industries will exhibit growth in the number of clouds they will deploy, which can go up to 10 clouds particularly in insurance, telecommunications and retail as these industries will continue to expand multiple cloud deployments in the next three years,” read the survey report.
Talking about cybersecurity in the space, Ramaswamy said it can be streamlined. “Security fundamentally focusses on two pillars of technical and digital and something that a lot of companies are moving on the digital transformation journey. Both are equally important,” he said.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...