LetsVenture launches an investment syndicate, LV Fuel

Early-stage investment platform, LetsVenture, has launched LV Fuel, an investment syndicate of founders exclusively from LetsVenture’s portfolio companies.

As an investment syndicate, LV Fuel will make investments from $30K to $2 million in the start-ups and is both sector and stage agnostic. LV Fuel also provides the flexibility to the founder-investors to invest in start-ups. As of now, LV Fuel has no cap on the overall number of start-ups it will invest in.

LV Fuel launches with a cohort of over 40 founders from LetsVenture portfolio. The collective capital raised by these founders for their early-stage start-ups stands at $50 million, with 50 per cent of the founders already having raised growth capital (Series A and beyond). These founders come from diverse backgrounds such as healthtech, edtech, fintech, creator economy, gaming, D2C, agritech, retail and SaaS.

LV Fuel, comes at the backdrop of founders having raised over $300 million in capital through LetsVenture and have gone on to have built businesses across sectors that has created wealth and employment opportunities in thousands.

Targeting women entrepreneurs

LV Fuel aims to invest in at least 20 start-ups initially and is targeting to onboard over 200 founder-investors in the next two years. The syndicate will look to allocate at least 20 per cent of the investments towards women entrepreneurs and founders from Tier-2 and -3 cities to provide an opportunity to the wider base of entrepreneurs in the country.

Commenting on the launch of LV Fuel, Shanti Mohan, Co-founder & CEO, LetsVenture, said, “There were two main drivers for launching LV Fuel. First was a maturing ecosystem where we have a large number of founders who have built scalable businesses and would be the best mentors to new founders. Second is the large number of founders who are now signing up as investors on LetsVenture. Our goal to make private market investing easy and accessible remains key to all our initiatives.”