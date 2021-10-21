LetsVenture launches an investment syndicate, LV Fuel

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Early-stage investment platform, LetsVenture, has launched LV Fuel, an investment syndicate of founders exclusively from LetsVenture’s portfolio companies.
As an investment syndicate, LV Fuel will make investments from $30K to $2 million in the start-ups and is both sector and stage agnostic. LV Fuel also provides the flexibility to the founder-investors to invest in start-ups. As of now, LV Fuel has no cap on the overall number of start-ups it will invest in.
LV Fuel launches with a cohort of over 40 founders from LetsVenture portfolio. The collective capital raised by these founders for their early-stage start-ups stands at $50 million, with 50 per cent of the founders already having raised growth capital (Series A and beyond). These founders come from diverse backgrounds such as healthtech, edtech, fintech, creator economy, gaming, D2C, agritech, retail and SaaS.
LV Fuel, comes at the backdrop of founders having raised over $300 million in capital through LetsVenture and have gone on to have built businesses across sectors that has created wealth and employment opportunities in thousands.
LV Fuel aims to invest in at least 20 start-ups initially and is targeting to onboard over 200 founder-investors in the next two years. The syndicate will look to allocate at least 20 per cent of the investments towards women entrepreneurs and founders from Tier-2 and -3 cities to provide an opportunity to the wider base of entrepreneurs in the country.
Commenting on the launch of LV Fuel, Shanti Mohan, Co-founder & CEO, LetsVenture, said, “There were two main drivers for launching LV Fuel. First was a maturing ecosystem where we have a large number of founders who have built scalable businesses and would be the best mentors to new founders. Second is the large number of founders who are now signing up as investors on LetsVenture. Our goal to make private market investing easy and accessible remains key to all our initiatives.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...