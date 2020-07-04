LinkedIn to resolve bug in its iOS app

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
LinkedIn will resolve a bug that led to its iOS app copying contents from a user’s clipboard according to reports.
Users had shared reports of the platform’s iOS app copying contents from their clipboard discovered through iOS14’s new feature.
“LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification. I’m on an IPad Pro and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro. Tik Tok just got called out for this exact reason,” a Twitter user (@DonCubed) posted.
LinkedIn engineering VP Erran Berger replied to the tweet and said that the app had been copying the content for an “equality check” between content typed in a text box and the content within the clipboard.
“Appreciate you raising this. We've traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box. We don't store or transmit the clipboard contents,” Berger wrote.
“We will follow up once the fix is live in our app,” he added.
A LinkedIn spokesperson told ZDNet that the issue had been caused by a behaviour bug in its iOS app was responsible and that the company was working to fix the same.
The issue had been discovered by a new privacy feature in iOS14 that notifies a user when an app copies something from another app or device. Its beta version is currently available for developers.
Short video platform TikTok had previously been called out for this issue s the feature had led to users discovering that the app had been copying content from their clipboard.
TikTok had said that it had been doing so as part of a fraud detection mechanism. It further clarified that the company hadn’t stolen any clipboard data but it will remove the feature to put users’ mind at ease, ZDNet reported.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...