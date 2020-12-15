Info-tech

Logistics tech start-up Pickrr raises $4 million

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 15, 2020 Published on December 15, 2020

Marking its first institutional fund-raise, logistics tech start-up Pickrr Technologies has raised $4 million in a round led by Guild Capital and Omidyar Network India.

The company will use the investment for product development and market expansion plans, it said in a statement.

Pickrr is an Artificial intelligence-enabled and cloud-based platform that automates shipping for businesses and provides multi-channel order management solutions. Having been bootstrapped by its founders, with support from angel investors, this is Pickrr’s first institutional raise. Boutique investment bank Dexter Capital was the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

“We are planning to provide our tech solutions to aggregators and franchisees so that we can manage their shipments through a single end-to-end platform. The company’s goal is to help become growth drivers to its sellers and not just logistics service providers. Pickrr also plans to enhance services that decrease the cost and the inconvenience of logistics while also helping them increase revenues,” said Rhitiman Majumdar, Co-Founder at Pickrr.

Pickrr serves 26,000 pincodes and handles 1.5 million shipments in a month.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 15, 2020
transport and logistics
software
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.