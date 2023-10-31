L&T Technology Services announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expedite the transition towards Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) using generative artificial intelligence (AI). SDVs rely on advanced software for operational control, safety, and efficiency enhancements, achieved through sensor-driven systems. Leveraging AWS, LTTS aims to assist global automotive manufacturers in expediting the development of next-generation SDVs, focusing on safety, security, digital cockpit, connected services, and autonomous driving.

Through the use of Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI-powered code recommendation tool, LTTS engineers can develop intelligent applications like driver warnings, automated braking, and steering functions, aimed at enhancing vehicle performance. This technology facilitates interaction with vehicle data via large language models (LLMs) built on AWS.

LTTS is also adopting Amazon Bedrock, a managed service for building and scaling generative AI applications, to implement cloud-based vehicle test automation and streamline software development. The integration of AWS IoT FleetWise enables near real-time collection, transformation, and transfer of vehicle data, enhancing vehicle quality, safety, and autonomy.

“As we embrace the power of AI and cloud computing, we’re not just innovating, we’re revolutionizing how we drive. To fuel this transformation, we’re committed to training 1,000 engineers on generative AI with AWS by March 2024, ensuring that the future of mobility is shaped by the brightest minds and the most cutting-edge technology,” says Alind Saxena, President, Sales and Whole Time Director at LTTS.