LTI to acquire Cuelogic Tech to boost cloud product capabilities

Mid-tier information technology company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pune-based digital engineering and outsourced product development company Cuelogic Technologies.

The acquisition will help LTI augment its cloud native product development capabilities by getting access to Cuelogic’s fast-growing business with impressive client roster, and more than 300 employees. Cuelogic will be integrated with the digital practice of LTI.

“When Vikrant, Neel, and I cofounded Cuelogic, our goal was to bring rapid and reliable product development services to enterprises, and help them scale their digital transformation. Our digital expertise and unique culture have helped us build a solid foundation. As a company obsessed with engineering excellence, we find LTI to be our ideal partner for the next phase of our journey. LTI is the growth leader in the industry, and we are excited to further add strength to its formidable digital capabilities.,” Nikhil Ambekar, CEO, Cuelogic Technologies, said

This is LTI’s seventh acquisition since it got listed in 2016. Earlier acquisitions have bolstered the company’s expertise around data & analytics, cloud consulting, intelligent automation, and industry-specific platforms.