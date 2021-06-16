Info-tech

LTI to acquire Pune-based digital engineering firm Cuelogic

Our Bureau, Bengaluru | Updated on June 16, 2021

Acquisition to augment its cloud native product development capabilities

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cuelogic Technologies, a Pune-based digital engineering and outsourced product development firm.

The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed. Cuelogic's revenue for FY21 stood at $ 5.50 million (unaudited), LTI said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Cuelogic, which employs 300 people, works with enterprise clients on multiple facets of digitalisation such as UX consulting, DevOps, AI consulting, IoT, applications modernisation, cloud architecture and integration. The company helps global enterprises to turn into modern digital businesses with the help of over 100 products, an LTI statement said.

Cuelogic would be integrated with the digital practice of LTI. This is the seventh acquisition of LTI in the last five years. Earlier acquisitions bolstered the company’s expertise around data and analytics, cloud consulting, intelligent automation, and industry-specific platforms, the company said.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said: “We believe rapid productisation is an essential requirement for accelerated digitalisation across industries. Our clients are looking for agile solutions to compete effectively in a changing world.''

Published on June 16, 2021

