LTI wins multi-year contract to manage IT operations of Hoist Finance AB

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, has won a multi-year contract from Swedish financial services company, Hoist Finance AB, to manage its IT operations.

Hoist Finance, headquartered in Sweden, has a presence in 11 European countries, and is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm Exchange, the company said in a statement.

“To execute on our strategy and become a digital leader in our industry calls for thought leadership and professionalism as well as technological experience and capabilities. With a strong delivery record and focus on increased stability, security and automation, LTI is the perfect fit for us to enhance the user experience for both our customers and employees and to accelerate our digital developments,” Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO, Hoist Finance, said.

LTI has a strong presence in the Nordic region and partners with leading companies across industries. The company recently set up a proximity centre in Poland to support clients in the region.