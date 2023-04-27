LTIMindtree reported a minor improvement in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 at ₹1,114.1 crore — up 0.45 per cent y-o-y — from ₹1,109 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹8,691 crore, up 22 per cent, compared with ₹7,128.6 crore in Q4 FY22. While the full-year operating margin was at 16.2 per cent, the basic earnings per share was announced at ₹149.1. The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹40 per equity share of par value ₹1 each for FY23.

Read: Huge runway awaits for LTIMindtree post-merger

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with broad-based full-year revenue growth of 19.9 per cent in constant currency. This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24,” said Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO.

For Q4, the order stood at $1.35 billion, helping the company close the full-year order inflow at $4.87 billion. It added 31 new clients in Q4 and increased its count of $50 million plus customers to 13. “Client requirements have changed over the last quarter, and we are now meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings, which are being directed to fund flight transformation programs,” said Chatterjee.

Also read LTIMindtree NXT to focus on newer geographies and build capabilities

The company has a workforce of 84,546 professionals as of March 31, 2023, and said that trailing 12-month attrition was 20.2 per cent.