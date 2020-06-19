MacOS users, beware of Bundlore Adware

“Adware developers are updating to adapt to the recent changes in MacOS and Safari. Besides they’re also dropping multiple PUA payloads with a single installer,” Sophos added.

It is the second most common ‘badware’ threat affecting MacOS. Incidentally, Bundlore is also a common threat to Windows, primarily carrying extensions for Google Chrome.

Bundlore is one of the most common ‘bundleware’ installers for the MacOS platform — it accounts for nearly 7 per cent of all attacks against the MacOS platform.

The PUAs are among the most common privacy and security threats to MacOS. They can steal personal data and act as a pathway for malvertising and other malware.

“This installer carries seven potentially unwanted applications (PUAs), including three that targeted the Safari web browser for the injection of ads, hijacking of download links, and redirecting search queries to generate income,” it said.

It said the hackers are targeting MacOS Catalina users. It asked the users to exercise caution when downloading software from unknown sources and stay alert when an unfamiliar app tries to install browser extensions.

SophosLabs, a cyber security solutions firm, has found that hackers are using bundleware to drop in multiple applications under the guise of installing a legitimate application.

MacOS, which is considered to be safe from cyber attacks, seems to be the target for ‘Bundlore Adware’.

