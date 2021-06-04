Major global, local players ‘keen on ₹12,195-cr telecom PLI scheme’

After the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing (mobile phones) last year, the latest PLI for making India into a telecom and networking products manufacturing hub has attracted both domestic and global players.

With major global players such as Samsung, Foxconn, Ericsson, Nokia and Jabil Electronics showing interest, the Prime Minister’s Office is directly engaged in all the issues of the scheme, a senior official told BusinessLine.

Indian companies such as Himachal Futuristic Communications, Dixon India, Coral Telecom and VVDN Technologies have shown interest.

The Department of Telecommunications on Thursday had invited application under the PLI scheme guidelines. The scheme is open to both MSMEs and non-MSME companies, domestic or global.

“We are looking forward to the applications of local MSMEs, who will be at par with the global players. We have done a lot of industry consultations and they have given us positive vibes. The big ones have said they are very interested. We expect the Scheme to kick off at the earliest,” the official said.

Technical panel

A Technical Committee is also being set up within the next 30 days to assist the Project Management Agency (SIDBI has been named)/DoT. The committee will give comments on technical issues raised by SIDBI/DoT.

The scheme will be implemented within the overall ₹12,195 crore sanctioned, over five years. For the MSME category, the financial allocation is ₹1,000 crore. The scheme stipulates a minimum investment threshold of ₹10 crore for MSMEs and ₹100 crore for others.

“As we build the complete supply chains from components to PCBs to radios and mobile phones and the emerging IOT products in India, we shall integrate with the global supply chains and, more importantly, looking into our huge internal current and emerging requirements,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman, Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council.