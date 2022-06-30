Majority IT and software companies use employee engagement to attract talent - Report

A report by Leena AI, a technology solution transforming the employee experience shows, 51 per cent of IT and Software companies use employee engagement to attract talent.

Employee engagement is also used to improve employee experience in a hybrid work model by 42 per cent of IT and software sector organisations, the findings showed.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the importance of employee engagement has skyrocketed with changing needs amongst both employees and employers. The hybrid work modelrequires organizations to adopt employee engagement tools and practices in-line with this evolution.

Employee engagement surveys

Other findings of the report show that, while organizations have commonly used annual employee engagement surveys, 50 per cent of the report suggested a growing frequency of such surveys. 25 per cent of organizations stated that they had implemented quarterly employee engagement surveys, while only 8 per cent executed them monthly.

The increased frequency of employee engagement surveys has also led to the need for advanced tools and technological practices in the workplace. As per the report, more than 50 per cent of the respondents to the survey admitted the usage of simple surveys and feedback forms to gauge employee engagement, while 25 per cent claimed to rely solely on manual methods.

Adit Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Leena AI, said,“for a while now, employee engagement has been considered a secondary activity conducted on a need-only basis.” Today, organizations must implement an effective HR strategy to build a positive work environment and retain valuable talent, he added.

Organizations across different industries know what employee engagement can do for them - from getting access to better talent to retaining them. Their goals might be different, but their destination is the same, said the report.

The findings are from Leena AI’s, Employee Engagement & Hybrid Workplace Report 2022. The bi-annual report sheds light on employee engagement across 250 enterprises globally, including in India and the US.