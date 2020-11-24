Martech company Netcore acquires real-time product experience platform Hansel.io

Martech company Netcore Solutions, on Tuesday, announced that it had acquired Hansel.io, a real-time, no code, Product Experience (PX) platform in a cash and stock deal.

Chiratae, Vertex, Endiya backed Hanel.io was founded by ex-Flipkart, ex-Zynga product and tech leads, Varun Ramamurthy & Parminder Singh. It is a real-time, no code product experience platform used by for product managers and growth marketers during customer journey “to boost user activation, conversions, feature adoption and engagement on App & Web.”

Hansel also has various low-code offerings, including Feature Management and A/B Experimentation for mobile apps.

The acquisition is Netcore’s third in the past three months. The company has been focused on delivering “Intelligent Customer Experience” to consumers across all the digital touchpoints. Prior to Hansel, its previous acquisitions include Quinto.ai (Conversational AI platform) and Boxx.ai (AI-First Omnichannel Personalization & Recommendation Engine).

Netcore will enable product and growth marketers to change the Website and App layout without any code release and run product experiments in real-time with Hansel.

“As nearly 90% of mobile internet usage is within apps and over 100,000 new apps releasing every month, it is essential for product and growth marketers to focus on continuous enhancement of their in-app user experience,” said Kalpit Jain, Netcore’s Group CEO.

“Every interaction that you do today needs to be Contextual, Personalized, and a delight to your customer. With the amalgamation of Hansel’s capabilities, Netcore will provide the much-needed agility to marketers and Product Managers to run on the fly experiments across the entire customer journey from mobile apps, websites to communication channels. Thus building a seamless end-to-end Customer Experience, in turn helping increase conversions, retention & adoption,” Jain said.

Parminder Singh, Co-founder of Hansel, stated “This is a win-win for both companies. Adding Hansel’s capabilities to modify in-app experiences adds a significant ability to Netcore’s offering to Growth & Product teams. With our expertise in the Mobile App Development space & Netcore’s expertise & reach in the industry built over decades will surely help our young team navigate the still-nascent no-code movement better. The combined offering can now be used to manage the end-to-end experience of your users, within and outside the product.”

Equirus Digital, an investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Netcore for the deal. Final transaction closure is pending regulatory approval.