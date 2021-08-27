Maruti Suzuki launches sixth cohort of MAIL programme

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Friday began accepting applications for its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme’s sixth cohort and said that early-stage start-ups working in mobility and automobile space are eligible to participate.

The winning start-ups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) with the company, it said in a statement adding that these selected start-ups will be closely mentored by industry experts in the domestic and international start-up ecosystem.

The participating start-ups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical and disruptive solutions, and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities, MSIL said.

Started in January 2019, MSIL has facilitated 13 PoCs and engaged with 25 start-ups.

“The sixth cohort will help to expand the initiative further and strengthen the culture of innovation, as we co-create solutions for our customers, business and the industry,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.