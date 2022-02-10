Matrimony.com posts 11.5 crore in Q3 net profit

Matrimony.com, a leading online matrimony company, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11.5 crore for the third quarter, marginally higher than ₹ 11 crore posted during the corresponding quarter in the previous year. However, on a sequential basis, the company’s net profit dropped by 30.60 per cent from Q2FY22 net profit of ₹17 crore.

Revenue from operations of the consumer internet company rose by 12 per cent to ₹109 crore (₹97 crore) during the October-December quarter. The company said it added 2.15 lakh paid subscriptions during the quarter.

“Despite a seasonal quarter, our revenue growth was reasonably good on a Y/Y basis. Executing the strategic priorities with rigor and backing it with investments in the right areas, have made this possible. We expect growth momentum to further accelerate in Q4,” Murugavel Janakiraman, CMD, Matrimony.com said in an earnings press release.