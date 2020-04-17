Medikabazaar launches Covid combat collaborative platform for unrestricted medical supplies

Medikabazaar, a B2B online platform for medical supplies and equipment, has instituted a Covid Combat Collaborative Platform on its website. The single platform connects Covid buyers, Covid sellers and Covid experts to facilitate timely and sufficient supply of medical essentials, vital for life-saving or preventive healthcare purposes against the pandemic, as per the company’s official release.

Medikabazaar said that it aims at eliminating misinformation regarding the demand-supply of essential medical goods, at all ends.

The MedTech company believes that the establishment of a single-point platform on its website will facilitate smooth communication regarding the supplies of medical equipment and commodities, amidst the mandated lockdown. The initiative directly connects sellers and buyers of the therapeutic goods on coronaviruses such as ventilators, hand-sanitizers, thermometers, personal protection equipment kit, three ply masks, and goggles, among others.

Medikabazaar stated that the efforts are made by the company to collaborate with the customers & suppliers to help supply hospitals, health centres, quarantine centres, pharmacies, and other screening and medical facilities across the private and public sectors.

The company claimed that the easy-to-use interface of the platform displays the products available at the seller’s end and allows the buyer to order them directly in the desired quantity by filling in a simple form. Medikabazaar assured that the COVID Collaboration Platform Team would contact the user within 24 hours to assist on the subject and provide actionable solutions.

Speaking about the initiative, VivekTiwari, Founder and CEO, Medikabazaar, stated in the official release: “Through COVID combat Collaboration Platform, we are looking to collaborate with all suppliers, healthcare institutions and industry experts to come together and help each other fight the deadly virus. The idea is to reduce confusion over demand and supply of COVID medical supplies in such crucial times, wherein any misinformation can be detrimental to human life.”