Meta has put out a blogpost stating commencing of alpha testing “members-only worlds” in its VR experience Horizon Worlds.

With the new “members-only worlds”, creators can now build and cultivate a space where a community of people can come together to enjoy a curated experience. During the test, each members-only world are allowed to have up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors at any given time.

Members-only worlds can grant exclusive access to VIP supporters, create a dedicated space to showcase portfolio, gather a gaming group, and other group-oriented experiences.

Meta proposes to provide the appropriate tools enabling creators of members-only worlds to set and maintain the rules for the communities. Group administrators can choose if or not to share moderation responsibilities with the members. Admins can also take a call on allowing members to visit the world without a moderator’s present. Meta provides the ability to report worlds or any violation of rules.

Meta Horizon will soon be available on the Web and mobile devices, and across closed experiences, including members-only worlds.

