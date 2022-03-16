Meta working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the  near term: Mark Zuckerberg

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be coming to Instagram in the near term. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the SXSW 2022 said that the company is working on bringing NFTs to Instagram “in the near term.”

As quoted by Engadget, the Meta CEO suggested that the users might potentially be able to mint new NFTs and show off their existing ones.

“I’m not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today. But over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment,” he said at the event as quoted by the report.

Zuckerberg further added that NFTs might play a role in the company’s metaverse someday. The clothing that a user’s avatar will be wearing in the metaverse can be basically minted as an NFT and can be taken between different places, suggested Zuckerberg.

“There’s like a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that’ll really be seamless to happen,” he said.

Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri in December last year had said that the platform was “actively exploring” NFTs and how it can make it more accessible.

In an Instagram Q&A posted to his Stories, Mosseri, replying to a question about his thoughts on integrating NFTs into Instagram had said, “Nothing to announce yet but we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a broader audience.”.

“I think it is an interesting place that we can play and also a way to hopefully help creators,” added Mosseri.