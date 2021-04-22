Mi India pledges ₹3 cr to procure oxygen concentrators

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Mi India has pledged ₹3 crore to procure more than 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across the country, even as the company is partnering with GiveIndia to raise ₹1 crore for Covid-19 warriors.
“Given the rising medical oxygen requirements in the country during the Covid-19 wave, we at Mi India, are pledging to donate over ₹3 crore to procure 1,000 oxygen concentrators. These oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and State governments where the need is the highest, for example, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and a few other states,” Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, said in an open letter to Mi Fans.
This is in addition to the ₹15 crore the company had donated a few quarters ago to help the country fight Covid-19, he added.
Mi India has also partnered with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to raise ₹1 crore for Covid-19 warriors. The donation page will be live on mi.com for all fans, partners and consumers to donate, the letter said.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...