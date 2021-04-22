Mi India pledges ₹3 cr to procure oxygen concentrators

Mi India has pledged ₹3 crore to procure more than 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across the country, even as the company is partnering with GiveIndia to raise ₹1 crore for Covid-19 warriors.

“Given the rising medical oxygen requirements in the country during the Covid-19 wave, we at Mi India, are pledging to donate over ₹3 crore to procure 1,000 oxygen concentrators. These oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and State governments where the need is the highest, for example, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and a few other states,” Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, said in an open letter to Mi Fans.

This is in addition to the ₹15 crore the company had donated a few quarters ago to help the country fight Covid-19, he added.

Mi India has also partnered with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to raise ₹1 crore for Covid-19 warriors. The donation page will be live on mi.com for all fans, partners and consumers to donate, the letter said.