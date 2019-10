Nasdaq-listed Micron Technology has opened its Global Development Centre here on Friday.

The centre, second for the company in India after Bengaluru, would work on design and product engineering solutions for the next generation memory and high-value storage solutions.

The 3.5 lakh sft facility would have about 2,000 employees. The firm, which registered revenues of $30.4 billion, is the fourth largest semiconductor company in the world.