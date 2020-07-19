Microsoft acknowledges Windows 10 internet connectivity issues

Windows 10 May 2020 Update for July has also acknowledged the issue with Windows 10 version 2004, which displays false internet connection warning for PCs, as per the report by Windows Latest.

Many users have complained about the yellow triangle on their system tray displaying “No Internet Access.” This problem appears even when the PC is connected to the router properly.

“Customers are reporting “no internet” access in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) on Windows 10 2004 devices on devices that in fact can ping internet resources or browse web sites with internet browsers,” Microsoft’s staff mentioned in a forum thread.

The report by Windows 10 Latest added that users could browse the web, but cannot access apps including Spotify, Cortana, Microsoft Store, among others. Such apps do not work if the Windows is showing false internet connection status.

The problem is actively probed by Microsoft and will resolve it in the future update.

Recently, Microsoft announced a slew of updates to fix some problems reported by the users. This includes printing issues that appeared after Window’s May 2020 update; forced reboots; issues with the OneDrive app and the contents synced to the cloud storage service.