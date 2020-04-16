Microsoft adds five new Indian languages to its Microsoft Translator service

Indian auto sector: Adapting for a new post-Covid era
Microsoft India on Thursday announced that it will be adding five new Indian languages to its Microsoft Translator.
The Microsoft translator now supports ten Indian languages with the addition of Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.
Previously, Microsoft Translator had support for Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.
“With this, the service will now allow over 90% of Indians to access information and work in their native/preferred languages,” Microsoft said in its official statement.
The Microsoft Translator service is part of Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services API, a collection of machine learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithms.
Organizations can use these APIs provided on Azure to create custom software products for their businesses.
The Microsoft Translator service enables text translation API into an organization’s applications websites, tools, or any solution that requires multi-language support, including e-content translation, e-commerce product catalogues, product documentation and internal communication among others.
In simpler terms, the translator service allows developers and organizations to build software that provides multi-lingual support.
Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India(R&D) Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have supported Indian languages in computing for over two decades, and more recently have made significant strides on machine translation across languages. With this release, we are bringing in cutting edge machine learning tech to democratize access to information for everyone in India,”
Microsoft has been working on introducing more products and services in native Indian languages over the years. The tech giant in 2018 had also enabled support for email addresses in multiple Indian languages across most of its email apps and service through its global Local Language Program (LLP),
