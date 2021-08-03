Microsoft announces general availability of its Windows 365 cloud service

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Windows 365 cloud service. Unveiled last month, Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, allowing users to stream the full Windows experience including apps, data, and settings to personal or corporate devices.

Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it’s generally available later this calendar year).

“With Windows 365, we’re creating a new category: the Cloud PC,” Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft had said at the launch of the service last month.

Also read: Microsoft looks to tap into India's Oyo before its potential IPO

“Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organisations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location,” he had said. .

“Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience that enables users to stream all their personalised applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device including your Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and coming soon Linux device,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

There will be two editions of the new cloud service – Business and Enterprise. Windows 365 Business is meant for organisations that want to deploy cloud PCs for 300 seats or fewer while organisations with over 300 users can opt for Enterprise.

Organisations will not need an Azure subscription or domain controller for Windows 365 Business. Both solutions are powered by Azure Virtual Desktop and can be set up and deployed to users in a few easy steps. The service will be available on a per-user per month subscription basis.

Also read: Alarming number of attacks probing for unpatched software vulnerabilities, warms cybersecurity firm

Individual Cloud PCs can be configured with a single CPU along with 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage at the lowest. Subscription pricing can go as low as ₹1,555 per user per month.

The configuration can go all the way up to eight CPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage which will be priced at over ₹12,295 per user per month for Enterprise and for Business with Windows Hybrid Cloud benefit.

Usual subscription pricing for Business. Without the benefit, the pricing for Business will be ₹12,605.00 per user, per month. The tech giant will offer 12 different configurations for both Windows 365 Business and Enterprise.