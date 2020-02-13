Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella planning India visit later this month, reports say

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is planning to visit India towards the end of February, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Indian-origin CEO is planning to visit the country between February 24 -26, the report said. If confirmed, Nadella’s visit would coincide with the much talked about India visit of the US President Donald Trump. Trump is all set to visit India on February 24-25, according to previous reports.

India is one of the largest markets for Microsoft housing one of the most significant research and development centre for the tech giant in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Microsoft declined to comment on the confirmation of the visit, the report said.

The news comes after the recent visit of yet another tech mogul, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in January. Nadella is also planning to set up a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit as per the report.

The Microsoft boss was recently in the limelight for his comments on immigration policies and the CAA.

Nadella, in an interview with Bloomberg, had said that countries that reject enlightened immigration policies are bound to miss out on the global tech boom. He had further explained his concerns over India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) calling it “sad”.

His statements had sparked furious debates over social media which had led to Microsoft releasing an official statement on his behalf clarifying his stance on the matter.

“My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefiting Indian society and its economy at large,” Nadella had said in the statement.

The India-born CEO had earlier bagged the top spot in Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year 2019 list as per media reports.