AltspaceVR, a virtual reality platform acquired by Microsoft in 2017, will be shut down on March 10, 2023. The company is shifting its focus to immersive experiences powered by Microsoft Mesh, a blog post by AltspaceVR team revealed.

“As we look to the future, we see the opportunity for VR expanding beyond consumer into business and now have an even greater goal: a more open, accessible, and secure version of immersive experiences in the metaverse,” it said.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Microsoft will direct more resources toward its mixed reality platform Microfot Mesh.

“We look forward to what is to come, including our launch of Microsoft Mesh, a new platform for connection and collaboration, starting by enabling workplaces around the world,” the company said.

“With Mesh, we aspire to build a platform that offers the widest opportunity to all involved, including creators, partners, and customers,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft had recently cut 5 per cent of its workforce, impacting 10,000 employees. “We will continue to invest in strategic areas for our future, meaning we are allocating both our capital and talent to areas of secular growth and long-term competitiveness for the company, while divesting in other areas,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

