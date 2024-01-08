Microsoft has launched an initiative that aims to skill one lakh developers in India in the latest AI technologies and tools.

The program offers a comprehensive learning experience that helps developers acquire and demonstrate relevant skills needed to execute critical projects using AI technologies that align with business goals and outcomes.

With AI revolutionizing the way we work and live, India needs a skilled workforce that can use AI to solve complex problems and create value. Through programs like AI Odyssey, Microsoft is offering opportunities for developers to build solutions for India’s growth and showcase their talent to solve real-world problems, said the company.

The month-long program is open to all AI enthusiasts in India, regardless of experience level or background. The program has two levels that participants need to complete by January 31, 2024. The first level of the program educates participants on how to use Azure AI services to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios. This will give them access to useful resources, code samples, and guides to master practical AI skills.

Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India, said, “AI is the future of innovation and India is leading the way with its tech talent. The Microsoft Applied Skills credential will help developers demonstrate their competence and creativity in the most in-demand AI skills and scenarios. We welcome all developers to join us in creating meaningful AI solutions that will contribute to India’s economy.”

The second level of the program challenges participants to prove their AI skills by completing an online assessment with interactive lab tasks that earns them Microsoft Applied Skills credentials, a new verifiable credential that validates their ability to solve real world problems with AI.

Participants completing both the levels of challenges will also stand a chance to win a VIP Pass to attend the Microsoft AI Tour in Bangalore on February 8, 2024, and witness the impact of generative AI. The AI Tour is an event that showcases how generative AI can enable new forms of creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving.