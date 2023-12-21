Digital services and solutions provider, Coforge Ltd, has collaborated with Microsoft to use its Azure OpenAI service, supporting generative AI adoption across enterprises. The former recently launched Coforge Quasar, a platform designed to build enterprise AI capabilities.

As part of the initiative, Coforge will roll out workshops, training sessions, and resources to help enterprises understand the benefits of generative AI and implement them in their operations, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Vic Gupta, Executive Vice-President, Microsoft Business Unit, Coforge said, “Benefitting from Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI Service, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to embrace AI-driven transformation.”

Sangita Singh, General Manager, IT & ITeS, Microsoft India, said, “Over the course of our collaboration, Coforge has consistently demonstrated expertise in harnessing the power of Generative AI, using the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Coforge stock rose by 1.37 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹6,121.55 as of 12:10 pm on Thursday.