A leaked screenshot from a Microsoft employee reveals a version of the Notepad app with a new tabs feature. According to a report by Windows Central, the app might be the latest after File Explorer to receive tabs on Windows 11.

The screenshot, which was posted on Twitter by a senior product manager at Microsoft, has now been deleted. It had a confidentiality warning which said, “Don’t discuss features or take screenshots.”

The leaked screenshot revealing the tabs feature on Notepad | Photo Credit: Windows Central

The screenshot suggests that the feature is still in the early stages of internal testing, and might drop in early 2023, as per reports. It also shows that multiple tabs can be opened simultaneously.

In its 2022 Windows 11 update, Microsoft added the tabs feature to File Explorer. This enables users to open and navigate multiple tabs, as seen in web browsers.

