Microsoft Outlook for Mac has started rolling out new profiles for users, allowing them to separate work and personal e-mails through colourful themes. In a blog post, Microsoft announced that selecting one profile means users will not be bothered by notifications from other accounts.

By pressing the Control+Tab keys, Mac users can easily toggle between profiles. They can even automate switching with Siri automation. “Switching to my personal profile every weekday evening after 6 pm and then switching back to my work profile at 8 am is just one example,” Microsoft’s post added.

With the new feature, Outlook Mac users can theme different profiles with different colours, set up multiple profiles, define different Outlook window appearances for different profiles, and tie email accounts within Outlook for Mac to Apple’s Focus Filters, as per the post.

How to use the feature?

Step 1: Select the ‘Globe’ icon on the navigation bar

Select the ‘Globe’ icon on the navigation bar Step 2: Create at least two profiles

Create at least two profiles Step 3: Find the profiles on the navigation bar

Find the profiles on the navigation bar Step 4: Go to ‘Profiles’ then ‘Manage profiles’ to edit default preferences.

This feature is only available in the New Outlook for Mac. In March, Microsoft announced that Outlook would be available for free on Apple’s Macbook. The mail and calendar app can be downloaded from the App Store, and users will not need a Microsoft 365 subscription or Office license to use it.