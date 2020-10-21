Microsoft releases Windows 10 October update

Microsoft has started to roll out the October update for Windows 10.

The new update includes a revamped Start menu and bundles the latest version of the tech giant’s web browser, Microsoft Edge.

In the October Windows 10 update, Microsoft has further streamlined the Start menu with a “uniform, partially transparent background” for tiles. App icons for Calculator, Mail and Calendar have also been redesigned.

The updated menu also includes a “cleaner, more personalised” taskbar.

Apart from this, users can also change the refresh rate of their display manually from system settings.

For two in one devices, users can now switch to the new tablet experience by default without the notification toast.

The new update also includes the latest Chromium-powered version of Microsoft Edge.

The version includes features such as added Price Comparison that helps users compare and find the best prices for items when they add them to a collection.

Exclusive features

The update also offers exclusive Microsoft Edge features for Windows 10 such as the Alt + Tab feature to access apps and web tabs.

“With this handy keyboard shortcut not only can you easily access the apps you have open on your desktop, but now you can also access your open tabs in Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Users will also be able to see the open tabs of a particular website when they hover over the website icon.

Security and management feature

Microsoft has also introduced enhanced security and management feature for commercial and education customers with the update.

The October update is being rolled out with a “measured and phased rollout approach” which means that all users might not receive the update right away.

“We are throttling availability over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience, so the update may not be offered to you right away. Additionally, some devices might have a compatibility issue for which a safeguard hold is in place, so we will not offer the update until we are confident that you will have a good update experience,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

“The October 2020 Update is available initially for users of select devices running Windows 10, version 1903 or later who are interested in experiencing the latest feature updates and are ready to install this release on their device,” it added.

Users can check for the update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If available they can directly download and install the update on their device to get started.