Microsoft resolves residual issue; services back up for users after global Microsoft 365 outage

Microsoft has resolved an issue causing a massive outage in multiple Microsoft 365 services across the globe for all users on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve confirmed that the residual issue has been addressed and the incident has been resolved. Any users still experiencing impact should be mitigated shortly,” Microsoft tweeted from the Microsoft 365 status account.

The tech giant’s core services including Microsoft Outlook and Teams suffered global outage on Tuesday morning with hundreds of users taking to social media to point out the issue.

Microsoft addressed the outage on social media at 3:14 am IST.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” it had tweeted.

“Users may be unable to access any services that leverage Azure Active Directory (AAD) including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Teams Live Events as well as Office.com. Additionally, Power Platform and Dynamics365 properties are also affected by this incident,” Microsoft wrote on the Microsoft 365 official status page.

“Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions,” it added.

Users were inconvenienced amid shelter in place orders. Users relying on Microsoft’s services to work and learn from home took to social media complaining about the hindrance caused by the outage.

“I have an assignment thts due at 11:59 tonight. hopefully yall fix it asap!” tweeted a user.

“It’s getting “better”... Microsoft engineers have huge responsibility now - when productivity of millions depends on them,” wrote another.

“A moment ago nothing was working, then I went into files in Teams and it was working, now nothing is working. Well I guess now I have an excuse to not do work and watch TV,” another user tweeted.

At around 3:42 am IST, the company tweeted that the cause of the issue seemed to be a recent change and that they were rolling back the change to resolve the issue. It did not provide any further details regarding the exact issue.

“We’ve identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We’re rolling back the change to mitigate impact,” Microsoft added.

“We’ve rolled back the change that is likely the source of impact and are monitoring the environment to validate that service is recovering,” it tweeted.

At around 7:50 am IST, the tech giant said that the majority of its services had now recovered for “most users.” However, some users in North America were still facing issues.

These issues were then resolved by 9:30 am IST.

“We’ve taken additional actions to remediate the residual impact to customers hosted in North America and our monitoring indicates that service health has been restored for all regions. We’re continuing to monitor to ensure the issue is fully resolved,” read the official status page.