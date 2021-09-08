Info-tech

Microsoft rolls out personalised news feed

Reuters September 7 | Updated on September 08, 2021

To help Microsoft compete better with news feeds provided by Apple, Google or Flipboard

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday rolled out a personalized news feed called Microsoft Start, which will be available both as a website and a mobile app.

This move will allow the software company to better compete with news feeds provided by Apple, Alphabet Inc's Google or third party apps like Flipboard.

The feed will aggregate content from news publishers and personalise it based on user choices, the software giant said in a blogpost https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2021/09/07/the-content-you-care-about-simplified-and-reinvented-introducing-microsoft-start.

It added that Microsoft Start will build on company's onlineservices including MSN, which chiefly aggregates news fromsources.

Published on September 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

media
Microsoft
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like