Microsoft rolls out personalised news feed

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday rolled out a personalized news feed called Microsoft Start, which will be available both as a website and a mobile app.

This move will allow the software company to better compete with news feeds provided by Apple, Alphabet Inc's Google or third party apps like Flipboard.

The feed will aggregate content from news publishers and personalise it based on user choices, the software giant said in a blogpost https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2021/09/07/the-content-you-care-about-simplified-and-reinvented-introducing-microsoft-start.

It added that Microsoft Start will build on company's onlineservices including MSN, which chiefly aggregates news fromsources.