Microsoft says an outage with Microsoft 365 services mitigated

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has mitigated an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure,after many users were unable to access them.
"We have confirmed that the underlying DNS outage has been mitigated. Currently we're validating the recovery of the downstream Microsoft 365 services," it said in a tweet
Domain Name System (DNS) is effectively an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.
Earlier, outage tracking website Down detector showed over8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with its widely used Teams workplace messaging app.
Down detector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.
