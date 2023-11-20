Microsoft Corp said that Sam Altman will lead the software developer’s new in-house artificial intelligence team after the OpenAI co-founder was ousted from his start-up last week.

Greg Brockman, an OpenAI board member and co-founder who also left the company last week, will join Altman at Microsoft and Microsoft will move “quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” the Redmond, Washington-based company’s CEO Satya Nadella said in a post on LinkedIn early on Monday.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners,” Nadella said in the post.

