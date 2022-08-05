Microsoft Teams optimised for Mac lineup with Apple silicon

Microsoft has developed an optimised Apple Silicon version of its Teams app for Macs with M1 or M2 chips. The updated version comes nearly two years after Apple revealed its first Silicon-powered M1 devices.

The existing version of Microsoft Teams has been functioning as a regular app using Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation, according to The Verge. Reports noted that the native support for Teams on Apple Silicon has been in demand.

“The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming weeks,” Microsoft said in a blog post. The company said that all Mac users would eventually be upgraded with the new version. It gives a significant boost in performance for Mac users, according to Microsoft’s statement.

Reportedly, the native version of the Teams comes after two years of the release of native versions on Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and OneNote for M1 Macs.