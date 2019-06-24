Microsoft to help startups grow with technology platform M12

Microsoft on Monday said that it is well poised to help startups embrace the next phase of growth with its cutting-edge technology platform - M12, its partner-organisation.

“The introduction of M12 - Microsoft’s venture fund in India - is creating a new value for startups, venture capitals and the company itself to maintain the pace and direction of innovation,” Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari said.

He said the technology firm has been playing a vital role in shaping and nurturing the startup community in India and across the world.

“With our intelligent tech expertise, deep focus on trust and unique global go to market partnering, we empower unicorns and startups to scale sustainably at a global level. We remain excited about India’s entrepreneurial startup potential and will continue to accelerate it as a growth engine for the economy,” Maheshwari told reporters here.

The Microsoft India President said his company’s partner-organisation played a critical role and has been evolving its approach from ‘partnering to partnership’.

“The importance of Microsoft’s role as the technology partner is to support and enable startups - prepare, market and sell,” Maheshwari said.

Rashmi Gopinath, partner in M12, said her tech platform is looking at investing in innovators who have aligned their focus on cutting-edge technologies that enable digital transformation.

She underlined that the Portfolio Development team at M12 is specifically built to help support and scale companies by leveraging the expansive resources of Microsoft.

Another platform, ‘Microsoft for Startups’ also aims at helping startups become enterprise ready.

It’s country head Lathika Pai said ‘Microsoft for Startups’opens doors for startups across the globe by leveraging Microsoft’s cloud marketplace, enterprise sales team, and rapidly growing partner ecosystem to reach customers globally.

“Under this initiative, the Microsoft ScaleUp programme supports Seed or Series A funded B2B (and select B2C) tech-enabled startups to scale and be competitive,” Pai said.

Through this programme, startups can co-sell with Microsoft sales teams, get access to top tech venture capitals in the global arena and mentorship from industry veterans, Pai pointed out.

She added that in less than 18 months, Microsoft for Startups has closed more than 120 co-sell deals with more than $126 million in active pipeline for startups.