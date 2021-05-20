Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer in June 2022

Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer in 2022 after over 25 years of service.

The tech giant has been moving away from the web browser, reducing support for Internet Explorer over the last year, such as an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services.

The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10, Microsoft has announced. For legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications, it has built an Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge.

“We are at the next stage of that journey: we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said in a recent blog post.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” it said.

The announcement will not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine, the tech giant has said.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge, built on Chromium will support functionality like ActiveX controls which are still used by many businesses. This IE mode in Edge will be supported through at least 2029.

Microsoft has been moving away from IE, hence the announcement had been a long time coming. For instance, Microsoft 365 and other apps will end support for Internet Explorer 11 starting August 17, 2021.

It had ended support for Internet Explorer 11 for the Microsoft Teams web app in 2020.

Microsoft has recommended consumers using Internet Explorer at home to transition to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022. Organisations can use the IE Mode in Edge to run legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and apps.