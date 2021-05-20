Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer in June 2022

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer in 2022 after over 25 years of service.
The tech giant has been moving away from the web browser, reducing support for Internet Explorer over the last year, such as an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services.
The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10, Microsoft has announced. For legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications, it has built an Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge.
“We are at the next stage of that journey: we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said in a recent blog post.
“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” it said.
The announcement will not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine, the tech giant has said.
Microsoft Edge, built on Chromium will support functionality like ActiveX controls which are still used by many businesses. This IE mode in Edge will be supported through at least 2029.
Microsoft has been moving away from IE, hence the announcement had been a long time coming. For instance, Microsoft 365 and other apps will end support for Internet Explorer 11 starting August 17, 2021.
It had ended support for Internet Explorer 11 for the Microsoft Teams web app in 2020.
Microsoft has recommended consumers using Internet Explorer at home to transition to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022. Organisations can use the IE Mode in Edge to run legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and apps.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...