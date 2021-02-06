Microsoft to suspend political donations for politicians who supported overturning US elections

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Microsoft has announced that it will be suspending all political donations to Members of Congress, state officials, and organisations in the United States who had voted to object to the certification of electors in the 2020 US elections or had supported such objections for the upcoming 2022 election cycle.
“We will suspend contributions for the duration of the 2022 election cycle to all members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of electors. We will also suspend contributions for the same period for state officials and organisations who supported such objections or suggested the election should be overturned,” Microsoft said in its announcement.
Also read: Microsoft launches employee experience platform, Microsoft Viva
Tech giants including Microsoft, Facebook, AT&T, and Google had paused some political donations following the violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, Axios had reported.
“Last month, in the aftermath of the effort to overturn the Presidential election, we halted political giving to consider the implications of the events. Since that time, we have assessed these issues and over the past two weeks have held six listening sessions with interested employees to have a dialogue and listen,” Microsoft said.
Microsoft’s political contributions through the PAC is funded by voluntary donations from more than 3,000 Microsoft employees, shareholders, and family members.
“We’ve heard from some members of the PAC community who do not want to contribute to political candidates but instead would like to donate to work that will address the issues and policies that are important to the preservation and promotion of democracy,” Microsoft said.
The tech giant will create a new Democracy Forward Initiative to address these points. The initiative will “support organisations that promote public transparency, campaign finance reform, and voting rights.”
“We will have more details to share in coming weeks on the creation of this fund and how employees can contribute to it,” Microsoft said.
The tech giant is also renaming its PAC, previously known as Microsoft Political Action Committee (MSPAC), to the Microsoft Corporation Stakeholders Voluntary PAC (MSVPAC).
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...