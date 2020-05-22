Microsoft unveils revamped Microsoft Edge at Build 2020

A tale of two States and the oncoming monsoon
Microsoft has announced a range of new features for its web browser Microsoft Edge at its annual event Build 2020.
The tech giant has revamped its browser to include a range of new features including security updates for the Microsoft Edge latest version.
It has tweaked the sidebar of its web browser to “improve the browsing experience” adding a new Sidebar Search feature.
“The new Sidebar Search feature will provide the user to search a particular word or phrase within the content that they are reading. The feature will provide users with an option to see their search results in a pane on the side of the page. Users can highlight a word or phrase, right-click, and select “search in the sidebar” from the context menu to use the feature.
“At work, with Azure Active Directory account, the user can also see company results,” Microsoft said.
Apart from this, the revamped Microsoft Edge also allows users to sync their extensions.
“This feature allows to use multiple devices at once, installed extensions will now sync in Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said in an official release.
“A new policy will also allow IT, professionals, to precisely manage all types of data sync for their users. This new feature will help them sync individual data to workplace needs. For some workplaces, syncing passwords might not be allowed—now IT can manage this,’ it added.
Microsoft Edge will now also support Windows Information Protection for Windows 10 or better security. This allows users to separate their personal and corporate data.
Apart from this, users can now move between work and personal profiles in an easier way.
Users can set a default profile for any link that they open.
Users can also manage their profiles with the help of Automatic Profile Switching ability.
“With this new feature, Microsoft Edge will detect whether the link being accessed needs work credentials or not. It will then automatically switch the user to their work profile,” it said.
This browser now also has a Pinterest integration that suggests content to the users based on what that has already collected. These Pinterest suggestions will be available at the bottom of the collection. It will also allow users to export their collections to a Pinterest account. Users can populate a new board with any saved webpages or images in an easier way.
Microsoft said that it will be rolling out the Microsoft Edge updates gradually.
“Going forward, updates for Microsoft Edge will be rolled out to our users over a period of a few days,” it said.
