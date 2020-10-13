Microsoft’s updated Surface Pro X now available for commercial customers in India

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that the updated Surface Pro X is now available in India for commercial customers.

The update includes, “new app experiences, enhanced performance and a new platinum finish,” Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said.

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate

The tech giant has added the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor to the device. It has also introduced three new colours for the Signature Keyboard: Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red.

Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams have also been made faster while consuming less battery. New versions of the apps optimised for Windows on ARM have also been introduced. It also plans to expand support for running x64 apps.

Optimised for Windows on ARM

“For developers, Visual Studio code has also been updated and optimised for Windows on ARM,” Microsoft said.

The device comes with up to 15 hours of battery life on a full charge, performing general Surface functions across both configurations.

Microsoft had brought the Surface Pro X to India earlier this year. It is said to be the company’s “thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop”.

It is 7.3mm thin and weighs 774g, Surface Pro X has a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display. The device features a dual 4K video output via USB-C.

The Pro X comes with a Signature Keyboard, a Surface Slim Pen, which is optional, and an optional Surface Arc Mouse to transform Surface Pro X into a full laptop.

The updated Surface Pro X will be available only via local commercial authorised reseller. It will be available in Platinum and Black colours.

The updated SQ2 16+256GB LTE and the SQ2 16+512GB LTE variants of the device are priced at ₹1,49,999 and ₹1,78,999, respectively.