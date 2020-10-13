Microsoft’s updated Surface Pro X now available for commercial customers in India

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Microsoft on Tuesday announced that the updated Surface Pro X is now available in India for commercial customers.
The update includes, “new app experiences, enhanced performance and a new platinum finish,” Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said.
Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
The tech giant has added the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor to the device. It has also introduced three new colours for the Signature Keyboard: Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red.
Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams have also been made faster while consuming less battery. New versions of the apps optimised for Windows on ARM have also been introduced. It also plans to expand support for running x64 apps.
“For developers, Visual Studio code has also been updated and optimised for Windows on ARM,” Microsoft said.
The device comes with up to 15 hours of battery life on a full charge, performing general Surface functions across both configurations.
Microsoft had brought the Surface Pro X to India earlier this year. It is said to be the company’s “thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop”.
It is 7.3mm thin and weighs 774g, Surface Pro X has a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display. The device features a dual 4K video output via USB-C.
The Pro X comes with a Signature Keyboard, a Surface Slim Pen, which is optional, and an optional Surface Arc Mouse to transform Surface Pro X into a full laptop.
The updated Surface Pro X will be available only via local commercial authorised reseller. It will be available in Platinum and Black colours.
The updated SQ2 16+256GB LTE and the SQ2 16+512GB LTE variants of the device are priced at ₹1,49,999 and ₹1,78,999, respectively.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...