Mitron app will soon make a comeback; future of Remove China app obscure

Mitron app, that witnessed unprecedented fame within a short period before getting purged from Google Playstore will likely to make a come back soon. Google indicated this while clarifying the reason behind the removal of two apps - Remove China app and Mitron, Gadgets360 reported.
While issuing some guidelines for the Mitron app so that it can be reincorporated on Google Playstore, Remove China seems to have been removed permanently.
Mitron had garnered over 50 lakh downloads in less than a month before being removed from Google Play earlier this week. The app now has to work on its technical policy that earlier violated Google norms.
Without specifying the name of the Mitron app, Sameer Samat, Vice President, Android and Google Play, noted in a blog post that his team was working with the developer to help them fix issues and resubmit their app on Google Play.
“We've given this developer some guidance and once they've addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play,” Samat said while indicating Google's communication with the Mitron app maker
The Mitron app was removed from Google Play earlier this year for violating the company's “Spam and Minimum Functionality” policy that doesn't allow apps that “merely provide the same experience as other apps already” offered through Google Play. “Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services,” the Repetitive Content definition of the policy reads.
Mitron app looks like TikTok’s clone version. The sudden rise to prominence happen on the heels of TikTok receiving massive criticism as the public alleged that the app encourage sexism and racist comments.
It was, however, later found that the app's source code was reportedly purchased from a Pakistani software development company Qboxus. The developer of the Mitron app hasn't yet come out publicly to give any clarity on the same.
Besides this, Mitron has some privacy issues as well that are yet to be resolved. Its developer didn't provide any update on the alleged loophole revealed by a security researcher.
However, “Remove China Apps” application that was meant to uninstal Chinese apps from Android devices has received no respite from Google. Its removal came into effect for violating the Deceptive Behaviour policy that doesn't allow apps to encourage or incentivise users into “removing or disabling third-party apps.”
