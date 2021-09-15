Mitsogo announces new office in Chennai

Mitsogo Inc, a US-based provider of unified endpoint management and security solutions, announced their new office in Chennai with plans to make the city a key hub owing to its large talent pool. The total team strength in the city is expected to go up to 300 in the next few months, says a company press release.

Chennai will be the company’s second office in India after Kochi where it has over 250 employees, of which a major part is for product development.

It is going to hire fresh talent from 250 colleges from across the country, which includes institutions like NITs and IITs. This recruitment drive is aimed at reaching out to 25,000 students, across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh through an online testing platform, says the release.