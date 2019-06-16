Mobikwik scouts for investors

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Digital payments provider Mobikwik is aiming to be profitable next fiscal and is looking to on-board an investor who will help it go public in the next three years, a top official has said.
The 2009-incorporated company is planning to report its first quarterly profit in March, and will be profitable from a full-year perspective from FY21.
“We are looking for an investor who will help the company go for an initial public offering (IPO) in three years,” co-founder and chief executive Bipin Preet Singh told PTI here.
Singh said he is in talks with multiple players but refused to share more details, including whether it will be a strategic or a financial investor.
Mobikwik already counts Sequoia Capital, Bajaj Finance and South African firm Net 1 UEPS Technologies among its major shareholders.
The company, whose competitors include deep-pocketed and aggressive players like the Alibaba-backed Paytm, had doubled revenue in FY19 to ₹184.6 crore.
Singh said there was not much of cash burn from the payment transactions, where it has to give out rewards for usage, and attributed delayed profitability to higher investments.
It is focusing on leveraging its user base of over 100 million to hawk more tailor-made products like micro-insurance, loans and investments which are margin-accretive.
It sold 4 lakh loans worth ₹500 crore in FY19, and aims to more than double it to 1.5 million in FY20, Singh said.
Currently, Mobikwik sells policies of seven insurance companies and is targeting to sell 2 million policies across life, general and health space in FY20, he said, and stressed that it is not selling policies under any of the flagship government schemes.
The company is targeting urban customers with deep pockets, and who are digital savvy, he said.
In wealth management, it is starting with selling liquid funds that can be withdrawn in between as well, with the idea of giving investors more than a fixed deposit sans any hassles, he said, adding all the investments happen through the app.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
SBI (₹301.7)SBI began the week marginally lower at ₹288.2 compared with the previous week close of ₹291.7. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor