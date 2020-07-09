Airtel Thanks app now available in regional languages for prepaid customers

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched local language support on Airtel Thanks app that allows prepaid customers access in multiple languages.
It is available in Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam and Punjabi. The feature is Live on Android and will be available on iOS shortly, the company said in a statement.
Support for several other Indian regional languages, including Kannada, Assamese and Odia will be introduced in the coming weeks, it said.
“As India transforms into a smartphone nation, close to 35 per cent of Airtel Thanks app users now come from Tier 2/3 towns and rural markets. With regional language support, Airtel Thanks app becomes even more relevant and accessible for these customers and enables them to unlock the full potential of Airtel’s exciting digital services,” Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Airtel, said.
With increasing smartphone penetration, particularly in smaller towns and villages, customers are looking for online experience in regional languages. This new feature on Airtel Thanks app will drive more adoption as well as make the user experience simpler and highly interactive for Airtel customers by removing language barriers, he said.
Airtel Thanks app is the digital gateway to all Airtel services. It comes with a customised interface – Silver, Gold, Platinum – based on customer average revenue per user.
The app allows Airtel smartphone customers to make recharges, bill payments, checking real time data usage/ balance details. Customers can also log service related issues through the app in a matter of few clicks.
The app also offers access to digital payments and financial services along with preview of Airtel’s digital entertainment library.
