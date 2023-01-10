The most awaited Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to be launched by the end of 2023. Apple teased that the upcoming iPhone 15 series will be filled with exciting changes and upgrades like a new look, better cameras, USB-C charging port, and others.

Here’s a list of what we can expect from Apple iPhone 15 series.

Newer and Better deal with iPhone 15 Pro series

Brand new design

Reports say that Apple iPhone 15 models will look similar to the iPhone 14, but the pill-and-hole cutout will expand to the entire lineup. iPhone 15 series will have no notch, and will adopt the Dynamic Island introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple iPhone 15 will come with titanium chassis that features curved rear edges replacing the existing squared off design.

Apple also announced that iPhone “Pro” series will be “replaced by “Ultra”, stating that iPhone 15 Pro will be iPhone 15 Ultra.

Cancelled Touch ID

Rumours say that Apple iPhone 15 models are not expected to include Touch ID. Instead, it may continue with Face ID. Apple will continue to use the Dynamic Island, which could be expanded to all models instead of just the Pro models.

It is working on an under-display Face ID feature, which is expected around 2025, if not anytime soon.

USB-C charging

Apple mulls replacing the Lightning port on the iPhone 15 devices with the USB-C port, to comply with European regulations that are in the process of being passed. These regulations would require Apple to produce iPhones with USB-C ports in Europe. Here, Apple either needs to make a worldwide design switch or develop special iPhones for sale in Europe.

Periscope Camera Lens

Apple has been working on “periscope” telephoto lens technology for sometime now, as per reports, and could be introduced in the iPhone 15 models. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to get the periscope camera lens.

Periscope lens technology offers optical zoom capabilities that exceed those possible with a standard telephoto lens, allowing for 5x or even 10x optical zoom.

Sony’s Camera sensor

Apple is expected introduce Sony’s latest “state of the art” image sensors for the iPhone 15 models. Sony’s camera sensor will allow for improvements in portraits and other images even when strong backlighting is an issue.

Qualcomm Chips

Apple is expected to use Qualcomm’s 5G modem chipset for iPhone 15 series. Apple ‌iPhone 15‌ is expected to be equipped with the Qualcomm X70 chip with improved AI for faster speed, better coverage range, improved signal, lower latency, and up to 60 per cent improved power efficiency.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit