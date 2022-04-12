Apple starts iPhone 13 production in India

Apple Inc. has started manufacturing iPhone 13 in India.

The phone is produced at a local plant of contract manufacturer Foxconn, situated in the town of Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, Reuters reported.

“We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers,” the company said in a statement.

The phone packs an advanced 5G experience, super-fast performance, and power efficiency with an A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and a flat-edge design with high durability. The smartphone is currently priced at ₹79,900 with 128GB storage and ₹89,900 with 256GB storage. It is unsure if the local production would bring down the price of the iPhone 13 in India.

This is the fourth model to be locally produced by Apple. The company first launched the manufacturing operations of the iPhone SE in the country in 2017.