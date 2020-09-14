Audio a priority for Indian smartphone users: study

Audio quality is one of the essential factors for Indian smartphone users while purchasing a new device according to a study by Cyber Media Research (CMR).

CMR, in partnership with Dolby, had conducted a survey titled “What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone users?” to gain insights on consumer preferences related to audio.

According to the report, users rely highly on better audio experiences. Better audio experience also leads to increased content consumption with Dolby Atmos gaining popularity among users.

“Four in every five users use audio during gaming and believe Dolby Atmos can enhance the experience,” read the report.

Eighty-one per cent users agree that it leads to increased content consumption. Apart from this, 82 per cent of consumers also prefer Dolby Atmos for movie experiences while 77 per cent prefer the technology for episodic content, the report said.

Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, “The findings from the survey gave us an understanding of how consumer sentiments around smartphone audio are evolving with the times. There is increased awareness among users about Dolby Atmos and how it enhances audio quality for content experiences. With an upsurge in content consumption whether it is music, episodic content, gaming, or even UGC, consumers are now seeking infinitely better-listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go, and that’s where industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby are fulfilling consumer aspirations.”