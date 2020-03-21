COVID-19: Four ways to keep your smartphone squeaky clean and germ-free

WIth the coronavirus pandemic on the rise, hygiene is increasingly becoming a primary concern. Hygiene that is not limited to hand-washing but also extends to frequently touched surfaces such as your smartphone.

From authorities across the globe to the World Health Organization, experts are emphasising on the importance of hand-washing and sanitisation more than ever.

Search giant Google on Friday dedicated its Google Doodle to Dr Ignaz Semmelweis, the first person to prove that hand washing can be life-saving.

The same level of caution should also be applied to sanitising all frequently touched objects and surfaces around you. This includes your smartphone. How do you ensure that your smartphone is germ-free? Here are a few ways in which you can clean your smartphone from time to time:

Soft cloth

Before you begin with the cleaning, make sure you unplug all cables including headphones and charger from your phone. You can use a soft, lint-free cloth made up of microfiber to clean your phone. Do not use any kind of bleach, spray or abrasive with the cloth.

Plain, dry cleaning cloth similar to the ones provided with glasses works well for smartphones. Clean all stains and marks with circular movements across the display. Blow away any lint that might be stuck around the edges and inside open surfaces like charging ports and wipe the surface again.

Disinfectant wipes

Disinfectant wipes with no additional abrasives work well for smartphones. “Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone,” Apple suggests on its support page. A few places such as office depots and mobile accessory stores also offer antibacterial screen wipes for phones. You can check online or at your local store for the same.

Damp cloth dipped in soapy water (for water-proof phones)

If you have a smartphone that is water-proof, you can dampen your microfiber cloth in water mixed with a little soap. However, ensure that your cloth is not dripping wet and only a little damp. Stay away from all edges and open slots such as earphones and charging ports. Do not use towels or tissues as they are more likely to damage the protective, scratch-resistant layer on your phone’s display. This method, however, works only for water-proof phones, do not try it otherwise.

Mobile sanitizers

Regular sanitizers are a big no-no when it comes to smartphones. However, there are a few brands that produce sanitizers made especially for smartphones such as Mobiwash, Phonemop, etc. You can apply a small amount of sanitizer to your phone and wipe all stains and marks away with a soft, linen-free cloth for cleaning.

Make sure to clean all edges of your phone properly along with your phone case.

Some brands also offer a complete cleaning kit for smartphones online.

According to a report by online tech news portal Sammobile, Samsung has also reportedly announced a Samsung Galaxy Sanitising service in 19 countries including the US and UK. The Korean smartphone maker is expected to expand this service in more countries in the upcoming weeks.