COVID-19: Four ways to keep your smartphone squeaky clean and germ-free

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
WIth the coronavirus pandemic on the rise, hygiene is increasingly becoming a primary concern. Hygiene that is not limited to hand-washing but also extends to frequently touched surfaces such as your smartphone.
From authorities across the globe to the World Health Organization, experts are emphasising on the importance of hand-washing and sanitisation more than ever.
Search giant Google on Friday dedicated its Google Doodle to Dr Ignaz Semmelweis, the first person to prove that hand washing can be life-saving.
The same level of caution should also be applied to sanitising all frequently touched objects and surfaces around you. This includes your smartphone. How do you ensure that your smartphone is germ-free? Here are a few ways in which you can clean your smartphone from time to time:
Before you begin with the cleaning, make sure you unplug all cables including headphones and charger from your phone. You can use a soft, lint-free cloth made up of microfiber to clean your phone. Do not use any kind of bleach, spray or abrasive with the cloth.
Plain, dry cleaning cloth similar to the ones provided with glasses works well for smartphones. Clean all stains and marks with circular movements across the display. Blow away any lint that might be stuck around the edges and inside open surfaces like charging ports and wipe the surface again.
Disinfectant wipes with no additional abrasives work well for smartphones. “Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone,” Apple suggests on its support page. A few places such as office depots and mobile accessory stores also offer antibacterial screen wipes for phones. You can check online or at your local store for the same.
If you have a smartphone that is water-proof, you can dampen your microfiber cloth in water mixed with a little soap. However, ensure that your cloth is not dripping wet and only a little damp. Stay away from all edges and open slots such as earphones and charging ports. Do not use towels or tissues as they are more likely to damage the protective, scratch-resistant layer on your phone’s display. This method, however, works only for water-proof phones, do not try it otherwise.
Regular sanitizers are a big no-no when it comes to smartphones. However, there are a few brands that produce sanitizers made especially for smartphones such as Mobiwash, Phonemop, etc. You can apply a small amount of sanitizer to your phone and wipe all stains and marks away with a soft, linen-free cloth for cleaning.
Make sure to clean all edges of your phone properly along with your phone case.
Some brands also offer a complete cleaning kit for smartphones online.
According to a report by online tech news portal Sammobile, Samsung has also reportedly announced a Samsung Galaxy Sanitising service in 19 countries including the US and UK. The Korean smartphone maker is expected to expand this service in more countries in the upcoming weeks.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
The firm’s dominant position, fall in crude prices and market share gains are positives
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...