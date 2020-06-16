HMD Global launches Nokia 5310 in India, priced at ₹3,399

HMD Global today announced the launch of the Nokia 5310 in India.

After being announced globally in March 2020, Nokia 5310 is now being launched for consumers in India.

“Feature phones play an important role in the mobile market, with four hundred million consumers around the world still buying a 2G phone for their mobility needs. They seek an option that offers them reliability and durability combined with ease of use,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said.

Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global, said: “The Originals have always had a special place in our portfolio, as much as in our hearts and the hearts of our fans. Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110 together have millions of users in the country.”

Nokia 5310 specs

The feature phone comes with an updated design as compared to the original. The new Nokia 5310 has a rounded design and a curved display glass. It has a numeric keypad, with a five-way navigation key. The OS is the standard Nokia feature phone OS. The Nokia 5310 also comes with dedicated music buttons.

The phone supports dual SIM. The device comes with a battery that can last up to 22 days in standby mode, the company said.

The phone comes with an MP3 player sold separately and an FM radio which can be played wired or wireless combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers, the company said.

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red colour variants in India. The dual SIM variant is priced at ₹3,399.

The device will be available for pre-booking on Nokia.com/phones or for notify-me on Amazon.in starting today. it will be available for purchase on both these e-stores starting June 23. Nokia 5310 will be available online for the first four weeks and then will be available across retail outlets in India, the company said.