India lockdown leads smartphone brands to suspend upcoming launches

Many smartphone players have decided to defer upcoming launches following the announcement of a nationwide 21-day lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, owing to the coronavirus outbreak in India.
This includes Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. The brand on Wednesday announced its decision to postpone the launch of its upcoming flagship phone Mi10.
“After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on 31st March, 2020. We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon,” it had said in a statement.
The brand on Monday had said that it will be postponing the first sale of its Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in light of the current situation in the country.
“Due to recent state lockdowns across the Nation, we're postponing the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date. We'd like to confirm that the sale of #RedmiNote9Pro WILL HAPPEN as scheduled, “ the company had tweeted.
Realme as well has announced its decision to postpone all its upcoming launches.
“Following the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, and after careful consideration, realme has decided to suspend all upcoming launches including realme Narzo series, which was scheduled for an online launch on March 26, at 12:30 P.M,” the company said in an official statement.
“The new dates of the realme Narzo series launch will be communicated in the near future once the ongoing situation is improved,” it further said.
Vivo has also postponed the launch of its flagship V19 in light of the overall global situation. It is yet to confirm the new date and time for the launch.
